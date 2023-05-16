Contests
NB I-75 reopens after crash past Towne Street exit

Northbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash past the Towne Street exit closed it for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash past the Towne Street exit closed it for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles crashed and wrecked on their sides shortly before 7 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

One injury was reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

