NB I-75 reopens after crash past Towne Street exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again after a crash past the Towne Street exit closed it for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles crashed and wrecked on their sides shortly before 7 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

One injury was reported.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

DELAYS: Here's a look at the BACKUP with NB I-75 closed past Towne Street

If you are detouring onto EB Norwood Lateral, you are not alone. Expect delays here too@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/f9ALQSsLBO — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 16, 2023

UPDATE: There is a black pick-up on it's side & another car on it's side, and not a semi overturned. Just to clarify. Still, the highway remains shut down 75NB at Towne Street. 562/Norwood Lateral is your best workaround. @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/TrfLhOrQjJ — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) May 16, 2023

