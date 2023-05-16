500-space public garage at Findlay Market nears completion just in time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Construction workers poured the last of the concrete Monday atop Hamilton County’s hulking new garage in Over-the-Rhine.

The garage on the northeast corner of West Elder Street and Central Parkway, one block west of the Findlay Market streetcar stop, tops out at six levels.

It will offer 500 parking spaces for Findlay Market shoppers, FC Cincinnati matches and general public use when complete later this year.

The Findlay Market Garage in Over-the-Rhine. (DNK/Provided)

The garage will also feature 15,000 sq.ft. of ground-floor commercial space for between eight and 10 shops, effectively extending Ohio’s oldest public market over Elm Street toward Central Parkway.

A mural commissioned by ArtWorks will adorn the northern façade of the garage facing West Elder Street. ArtWorks closed an RFP to artists for the mural on Jan. 31.

Hamilton County Commissioners Alicia Reece, Denise Driehaus and Stephanie Summerow Dumas joined Skanska, the project manager, as well as Monarch Construction and Baker Concrete for the ceremonial topping out Monday afternoon. Crews draped an American flag down the front of the building to commemorate the occasion.

“The topping-out milestone demonstrates the significant progress we have made, which will provide much needed additional parking space for downtown Cincinnati, so people can enjoy all it has to offer,” Skanska Senior VP and Regional Executive Curtis Elswick said.

When completed, the garage’s 500 spaces will make it OTR’s second-largest parking facility, beating out the garages at Washington Park by 50 spaces, Ziegler Park by 100 spaces and Mercer Garage by 160 spaces. Only Gateway Garage between 12th Street and Central Parkway, with 985 spaces across seven levels, is larger.

But the Findlay Market garage is the only one on that list above Liberty Street, and a swell of nearby developments means the neighborhood’s looming parking crunch is getting more real by the day.

A 2022 study put the parking inventory at and immediately surrounding Findlay Market at 493 spaces. The same study noted peak occupancy (a typical Saturday around noon) exhausted that inventory.

Nor is the inventory staying put. It will diminish to 410 spaces following the construction of a senior housing project overtop a parking lot on Logan Street A supportive housing project on Dunlap Street will shave off another few dozen. Remediation projects from the Model Group and 3CDC figure to eat up on- and off-street parking as well.

The new garage could help to ease the neighborhood’s concerns.

“The Findlay Market garage achieves so many goals for our community,” Driehaus said. “It fulfills the County’s commitment to providing parking for FC Cincinnati, it’s an economic development driver, a revenue generator, but more importantly, it will enhance the quality of life for residents and the small businesses in the neighborhood.”

Skanska also managed construction of the 850-space garage next to FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium in the West End. That garage and the Findlay Market one emerged as the product of a 2019 deal struck by the club and the county following a 2017 promise from the county to build a 1,000-space garage near the stadium site.

The 2019 deal gives FCC 85 percent of the revenue from 300 spaces at the Findlay Market garage on days when TQL hosts an event, which the 2022 study estimated at 40 days per year. Hamilton County will retain 100 percent of the garage revenue on all other days.

The county spent around $18 million to build the garage, paid for with the issuance of bonds against parking revenues. The county also received $2.25 million from Ohio’s 2022 capital budget for construction costs.

