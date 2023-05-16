Officer won’t be indicted for shooting barricaded man during standoff

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury chose not to indict an officer for shooting a man barricaded inside an apartment during an April SWAT standoff, according to a document from the Butler County courthouse.

Around 4 p.m. on April 24, Middletown police say officers were called to a Park Lane apartment complex to “assist” in a well-being check.

An hour later, the situation “escalated” for unknown reasons, police explained.

A 29-year-old man barricaded himself in an apartment, which led to a SWAT standoff. The shooting happened during the standoff, according to Middletown Chief of Police David Birk.

The man shot at officers with a semi-automatic handgun. Officers returned fire and hit him at least once, according to Dan Hils, former Cincinnati police sergeant and president of Frontline Advisors Group.

Hils says officers on-scene were speaking with the suspect’s brother, who was cooperative with police, telling them that his brother is suicidal and had a gun.

“They were working on a plan to get him to come outside, whether that was going to be with tear gas or some other sort of agent,” Hils said. “They never got that opportunity, because it’s my understanding that the individual fired some shots at the SWAT officers.

No officers were injured, according to an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations spokesperson.

EMS transported the man to a hospital. The Middletown city manager told FOX19 NOW at the time the 29-year-old was expected to be ok.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by Chief Birk to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The court document from May 15 says given all the information from the investigation, the grand jury chose not to indict the officer in connection with the shooting.

