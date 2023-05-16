Post Malone bringing signature performance, new music to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - American rapper and singer/songwriter Post Malone is coming to Cincinnati this summer for his “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here, I’d be Crying” Tour, and tickets go on sale Friday.

The popular musician is expected to give his usual high-energy performance and will even include music from his fifth album, “Austin,” which will officially drop on July 28, according to a spokesperson from Music & Event Management Inc.

In addition to ticket sales being available on Friday, Austin “Post” Malone will be releasing his next single, “Mourning” that same day.

The last time the 27-year-old from Dallas, Texas came to Cincinnati was when he headlined Bunbury Music Festival in 2018.

A look into Post Malone’s musical career

Best-known for his 2016 songs “White Iverson” and “Congratulations” (feat. Quavo), Malone has certainly made a name for himself globally.

With four No. 1 Hits, 11 Top 10 Hits and 67 songs listed on the Billboard Hot 100′s chart, the musician continues to create music that fans enjoy, such as his new single “Chemical” which has over 72 million listens on Spotify.

In addition to making the charts, Post Malone has won numerous Billboard Music Awards and several American Music Awards.

But his two most recent awards were for songs on his 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, in which Malone gives his melancholy perspective on how the cinema capital changes people for the worst.

While the lyrics may have been interpreted as criticizing the Hollywood culture, the Dallas native won several iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Male Artist of the Year

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year for “Sunflower” (feat. Swae Lee), which was played in the animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for three songs: “Sunflower” (feat. Swae Lee), “Wow.” and “Circles.”

How to get tickets, concert information

Post Malone will be performing at Riverbend Music Center on July 9 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

To get more information about Riverbend Music Center or to buy tickets, visit the Ticketmaster website here.

