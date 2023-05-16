Rain is ending, dry weather returns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is ending across the area and everyone will be dry by 7pm. Most rain gauges measured a quarter inch or less. At CVG it was only 0.06″. There were severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings south of the Tri-State, near the Lexington area.

The remainder of this evening will remain cloudy and damp. However, we will see clearing skies overnight. The low tonight will be near 50.

It will be dry and sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. It will be cool and crisp in the morning with sunshine and mild weather in the afternoon.

Rain chances will return Friday with a few showers possible in the evening and again Saturday morning. Most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 70s. It will be warm Monday with highs near 80. Tuesday will be nearly identical with a few more clouds. Overall the weather ahead is quite nice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.