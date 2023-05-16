Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Rhinegeist, Cincy Reigns announces staple tailgate beer to help pay UC athletes

Rhinegeist and Cincy Reigns teamed-up to launch a new beer that will help monetize personal...
Rhinegeist and Cincy Reigns teamed-up to launch a new beer that will help monetize personal brands of student-athletes at the University of Cincinnati.(UC Athletics)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati brewery, Rhinegeist, and Cincy Reigns, a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, announced Tuesday that they will be launching a new beer that will help fund student-athletes at the University of Cincinnati.

The beer, Cincy Light, is described as an easy-drinking, crisp and refreshing light lager with a 4.2% ABV.

For every case of the new beer sold, $2 will go toward the Cincy Reigns collective, which will help monetize personal brands for student-athletes at UC.

“Just as Bearcat student-athletes proudly represent the city on their uniforms, Rhinegeist does the same through its product with ‘Cincy Made’ featured on its cans,” Cincy Reigns Founder Brian Fox said. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to the Cincinnati community and our desire to celebrate its spirit and support Cincinnati’s Power 5 program.”

The red and black garnished canned beer can be found wherever Rhinegeist is sold and will be available for purchase in a six-pack.

“Cincy Light offers not only a unique beer experience for fans but also creates a positive impact on our community,” Interim CEO of Rhinegeist Brewery and UC Alum Adam Bankovich said. “As a long-standing partner of UC Athletics, we look forward to furthering our commitment to the city and the department. As a bonus, we have several UC graduates on our in-house design team, and they had an absolute blast working on this project.”

Cincy Light is expected to hit the market in Fall 2023.

To read more about the partnership, visit Cincy Light’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Rogers (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

In the 26 years of the event, 1.2 million pounds of food has been donated to the Freestore...
CANstruction sculptures on display now to benefit Freestore Foodbank
Twelve juveniles were moved out of Hillcrest following abuse allegations against an employee,...
Ex-Hillcrest Academy employee indicted for sexual contact with teen
Pickleball // Coney Island
Coney Island to add several new activities for 2023
Donald Taylor, 62, was arrested on Augspurger Road by Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies,...
62-year-old arrested for enticing child to walk away from dad’s garage: court records