Rhinegeist, Cincy Reigns announces staple tailgate beer to help pay UC athletes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati brewery, Rhinegeist, and Cincy Reigns, a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, announced Tuesday that they will be launching a new beer that will help fund student-athletes at the University of Cincinnati.

The beer, Cincy Light, is described as an easy-drinking, crisp and refreshing light lager with a 4.2% ABV.

For every case of the new beer sold, $2 will go toward the Cincy Reigns collective, which will help monetize personal brands for student-athletes at UC.

“Just as Bearcat student-athletes proudly represent the city on their uniforms, Rhinegeist does the same through its product with ‘Cincy Made’ featured on its cans,” Cincy Reigns Founder Brian Fox said. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to the Cincinnati community and our desire to celebrate its spirit and support Cincinnati’s Power 5 program.”

The red and black garnished canned beer can be found wherever Rhinegeist is sold and will be available for purchase in a six-pack.

“Cincy Light offers not only a unique beer experience for fans but also creates a positive impact on our community,” Interim CEO of Rhinegeist Brewery and UC Alum Adam Bankovich said. “As a long-standing partner of UC Athletics, we look forward to furthering our commitment to the city and the department. As a bonus, we have several UC graduates on our in-house design team, and they had an absolute blast working on this project.”

Cincy Light is expected to hit the market in Fall 2023.

Raise a toast to triumph! 🍻#CincyLight, a light lager made in partnership between Cincy Reigns and @rhinegeist, is coming this fall. Proceeds support student-athletes!



Learn more at https://t.co/PPnPxoPVWE.



📰 - https://t.co/hPdz9ldsTf pic.twitter.com/CjojfscWsa — Cincy Reigns Collective (@CincyReigns) May 16, 2023

To read more about the partnership, visit Cincy Light's website.

