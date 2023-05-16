Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Totally changed our lives’: Ky. woman wins more than $500K from lottery instant play

One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky...
One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky woman is celebrating after winning the largest Instant Play prize in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.

Angela Ryan, from Ashland, stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday after winning the Instant Play progressive jackpot on May 13 with a $1 wager in the Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot game, according to lottery officials.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” Ryan said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

She woke up her husband, Reece, after she found out she hit the jackpot.

“She came in screaming, crying and then, laughing,” Reece said. “I wasn’t sure what was going on, but we haven’t really slept since Saturday.”

Lottery officials said the win was special for Ryan, as it came right before Mother’s Day and she had recently lost her mother.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” Ryan told officials.

Angela and Ryan have been married for more than 30 years and said they plan to travel with their winnings.

“We have two grown children and two grandkids,” Reece said. “We’re ready to travel and see the country. We have fun.”

On Monday, the couple walked home with a check for $360,386.86 after taxes.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.
Fatal crash closes SB I-75 for hours overnight
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County

Latest News

Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a pedestrian struck on the...
SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian, police say
Clermont County Deputy Sheriff Bobby Pham will be honored Wednesday by President Joe Biden with...
Clermont County deputy to be awarded Medal of Valor at White House
Wednesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.
Fatal crash closes SB I-75 for hours overnight
Why sexual assault victims must wait so long for forensic kits to be processed
Why sexual assault victims must wait so long for forensic kits to be processed