Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Disruptive rain, standing water on roads

Tuesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the risk for severe weather is low however, the main issues are disruptive rainfall and standing water on roads.

Periods of steady rain should start falling late morning after 8 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.

The heaviest rain will taper by early evening.

This will not be severe weather, but watch for standing water to disrupt travel at times.

Poor conditions and soggy fields could impact after-school sports.

Temperatures will be cool Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Caption

The sun will return on Wednesday.

It also will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

Sunny skies are expected again Thursday, though we will have a chilly start with morning lows in the 40s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 70s by the afternoon.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and last overnight.

The weekend will start with a few morning showers Saturday but clear out in the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the low 70s but pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday.

Heading into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern.

However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the Tri-State could see temps the 80s just before Memorial Day weekend!

