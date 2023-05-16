Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Disruptive rainfall, standing water on roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the risk for severe weather is low however, the main issues are disruptive rainfall and standing water on roads.

Rain should start falling late morning and continue on and off through 7 p.m.

It will have more of an impact on the early evening drive rather than the morning commute.

Poor conditions and soggy fields will impact after-school sports.

Tuesday will also be cool with highs in the upper 60s.

The sun will return on Wednesday.

It also will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

Sunny skies are expected again Thursday, though we will have a chilly start with morning lows in the 40s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 70s by the afternoon.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and last overnight.

The weekend will start with a few morning showers Saturday but clear out in the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the low 70s but pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday.

Heading into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern.

However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the Tri-State could see temps the 80s just before Memorial Day weekend!

