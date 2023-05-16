Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-afternoon.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-afternoon.

This is not severe however, standing water will disrupt travel at times. Tuesday will also be cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday is sunny and mild with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s - great conditions for the FC Cincinnati match at TQL Stadium!

Sunny skies are expected again Thursday with a chilly start with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and last through the overnight hours.

Next weekend will start with a few morning showers Saturday but clear out in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 70s but pleasant conditions are expected on Sunday.

Going into the following week, things start off cool and dry following the weekend weather pattern. However, late next week there could be a nice warming trend as the tri-state could rise into the 80s just before Memorial Day Weekend! Stay tuned as we get closer for updates!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-afternoon.

Most Read

The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Johnson (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the mid-afternoon.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the main issues are...
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Disruptive rain, standing water on roads
Frank Marzullo
First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday
First Alert Video Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update