Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A high-speed chase in Warren County looked like something you’d see on a movie set.
Police say the vehicle they were chasing went airborne and cleared a tall fence.
FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown breaks down the chase video.
