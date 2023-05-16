Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office explained there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson...
TikTok possibly behind juveniles’ ‘unruly behavior’ at Tri-State Kroger
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY
Shania Redd (left) and Qijuan Rogers (right)
2 arrested after portion of woman’s ear completely bitten off: court docs
Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its first “bonus flavor” of the summer.
Graeter’s releases first bonus flavor of summer
I-75 Northbound closed Saturday night due to a crash/shooting incident, according to Cincinnati...
CPD: Crash/shooting incident closes I-75NB, 1 transported to UC Hospital

Latest News

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
12-year-old Texas boy among 2 arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge