What you need to know about the Kentucky May Primary Election

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Kentucky residents can head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s May Primary Election where they will get to vote for their party’s nominee for governor and other state positions.

Here is a look at what the ballot looks like in the Bluegrass state.

The race for governor

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is running for reelection and is one of the three candidates within the Democratic Party.

Registered Democrats will have the option to vote for either the incumbent, former Republican now-Democrat Peppy Martin or Geoffrey “Geoff” Young.

In comparison, registered Republicans have 12 candidates to choose from, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been vocal about his candidacy since May 2022.

Kelly Craft, former U.S. Ambassador for the United Nations

Eric Deters

Bob DeVore

Mike Harmon, Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts

Alan Keck

Dennis Ray Ormerod

Ryan Quarles, Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky

Johnny Ray Rice

Robbie C. Smith

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Attorney General

Jacob Clark

David Cooper

Other state elections

Republican voters will also get to vote on a Secretary of State, an Auditor of Public Accounts and a State Treasurer.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) will be running for reelection against Stephen Knipper, who served on the Erlanger City Council, and former Kentucky Rep. Allen Maricle.

In addition, Republicans will vote on one of the three candidates running for State Treasurer: Andrew Cooperrider, Mark H. Metcalf or O.C. “OJ” Oleka.

The current Kentucky Treasurer, Allison Ball (R), is running for Auditor of Public Accounts against Derek Petteys.

Both Democrats and Republicans will have the opportunity to vote for a candidate in the Commissioner of Agriculture race, which is currently being served by gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles.

Candidates for the Commissioner of Agriculture are listed below.

Republican Candidates Democratic Candidates Jonathan Shell Mikael Malone Richard Heath Sierra J. Enlow

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kentucky voters will need to bring a valid photo I.D., such as a driver’s license, military I.D. or a college I.D.

If you do not have a photo I.D., you will need to bring one of the following to the polls: A social security card, a Kentucky county-approved I.D., an alternate I.D., a food stamp/electronic benefits/supplemental nutrition card, or a debit/credit card.

To find out where your polling place is, visit the elect Kentucky website.

