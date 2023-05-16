Contests
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs

Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on the altar, the court record explains, according to Hamilton County court records.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $2,500 for a woman accused of defecating inside the chapel at a Tri-State hospital.

Laura Miniard, of Loveland, was arrested on a felony charge of desecration, according to the complaint from Hamilton County courts.

On May 13, Miniard went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on the altar, the court record explains.

She then used the fabric runner on the altar to wipe herself, the court document explains.

Then, according to the court record, Miniard smeared her feces on the altar table using a picture she found inside the chapel.

The court document did not explain why Miniard did what she is accused of doing.

