11-year-old improving after being shot in the head in North College Hill

The 11-year-old’s father says he thinks his daughter is alive because of the prayers that were offered up for her recovery.
By Mike Schell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 11-year-old remains hospitalized after she was shot in the head three weeks ago, but her family now says she is making progress.

Jaliah Williams, a sixth grader at Rockdale Academy, was playing a game with her older brother on April 20 in the upstairs of the family’s North College Hill home, Cincinnati police say.

Around 10:45 p.m. that night, police say officers responded to the scene on Bising Avenue, where they found Jaliah with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s and underwent surgery, her family told FOX19 NOW in late April.

Weeks later, the 11-year-old is showing signs of improvement, her father, Jason Williams, says.

“She’s still on a ventilator, but she doesn’t have a tube in her mouth anymore. She has a trach ... We’re on the fast track to great, great news,” Jason said Wednesday.

Jaliah’s health is an improvement from the morning after the shooting when Wanita, Jaliah’s mom, said her daughter’s life was hanging in the balance.

“She’s in the sixth grade and she’s supposed to be planning her field trip for her class to go to Kings Island, but instead, she’s here fighting for her life,” Wanita said previously.

Jason says his daughter just looks healthier.

“The pressure is off her brain, the swelling that went down,” Jason explained. “She looks so much better. The whole wrap is off her head, so she’s just got the bandages on the wound.”

The 11-year-old’s father says he thinks his daughter is alive because of the prayers that were offered up for her recovery.

“God. That’s it. It’s straight God,” Jason said. “It was really touch-and-go with the first 48, 72 hours and then it’s just, she’s been going straight up from there.”

The next step for Jaliah, according to her father, is for doctors to reduce the sedation and slowly take her off the ventilator.

As far as the investigation goes, at last check, North College Hill Police Chief Ryan Schrand said they are still waiting for test results from the BCI crime lab in Columbus.

