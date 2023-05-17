Contests
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Chancelor Winn and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old woman is dead in a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer that closed southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland for just over six hours overnight.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified her as Juelle Walker of Carthage.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd Lane exit around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The sedan rear-ended the semi, according to the semi driver who called 911 to report the crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The woman killed was in the sedan, coroner’s officials told FOX19 NOW earlier Wednesday.

A second person was hurt and taken to a hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Further details on the person’s injuries were not released.

State troopers and Lockland police are continuing to investigate.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.
A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.(OHGO)

