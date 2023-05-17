70-year-old man dies three days after Cincinnati highway shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man shot on Interstate 75 last Saturday night died on Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD has not named the man.

The shooting and the crash that ensued took place around 8:32 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the Mitchell Avenue exit, police say.

EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died three days later.

The interstate was shut down for nearly three hours. It isn’t clear what led to the shooting.

CPD is searching for a sedan, possibly a Chevrolet or a Nissan, with heavily tinted windows, heavy right-side damage and temporary plates.

The car was last seen driving northbound on the interstate. Police are working with ODOT to see whether a highway camera was able to get footage of the driver.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

