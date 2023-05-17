76-year-old SE Indiana man dies after suffering burns: coroner

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A 76-year-old southeastern Indiana man is dead after suffering burns from an accidental fire at his home last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Bobby Johnson of Lawrenceburg was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Fire crews responded to his home in the 900 block of Venturi Drive around 2:30 p.m. on April 14, according to Dearborn County dispatch.

Air Care medical helicopter was called to fly a man with second-degree face burns to UC hospital, dispatch tells FOX19 NOW.

