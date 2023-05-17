Contests
76-year-old SE Indiana man dies after suffering burns: coroner

A 76-year-old southeastern Indiana man is dead after suffering burns from an accidental fire at his home last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(wabi)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A 76-year-old southeastern Indiana man is dead after suffering burns from an accidental fire at his home last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Bobby Johnson of Lawrenceburg was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Fire crews responded to his home in the 900 block of Venturi Drive around 2:30 p.m. on April 14, according to Dearborn County dispatch.

Air Care medical helicopter was called to fly a man with second-degree face burns to UC hospital, dispatch tells FOX19 NOW.

Dispatchers and Lawrenceburg police referred us to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department for more details.

We also are checking with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

