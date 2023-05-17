Bengals preseason begins at home vs Packers
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will open their 2023 preseason schedule at home.
The Green Bay Packers visit Paycor Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11 for a 7 p.m. game in.
The last two games of the Bengals’ preseason will each be on the road.
- Friday, Aug. 18 at Atlanta Falcons - 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26 at Washington Commanders - 1 p.m.
Fans can watch all three games on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals kick off the regular season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 against their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.
Find the full 2023 regular season schedule here: Bengals schedule.
