Bengals preseason begins at home vs Packers

Fans can watch all three games on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.(The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will open their 2023 preseason schedule at home.

The Green Bay Packers visit Paycor Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11 for a 7 p.m. game in.

The last two games of the Bengals’ preseason will each be on the road.

  • Friday, Aug. 18 at Atlanta Falcons - 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 26 at Washington Commanders - 1 p.m.

Fans can watch all three games on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals kick off the regular season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 against their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns.

Find the full 2023 regular season schedule here: Bengals schedule.

