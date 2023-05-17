Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Bill that looks to change Ohio higher education instruction passes Senate

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senate Bill 83, or the “Enact Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act” passed a Senate vote in Columbus on Wednesday, setting the stage for a state assembly vote and ultimately a decision from the Governor on whether it should become a law.

According to State Senator Jerry Cirino (R- District 18), the bill would be a “course correction for state universities and colleges” by requiring that both sides of every issue are presented. This would be done by forcing instructors and professors from sharing or furthering personal views within the teachings on subjects deemed “controversial.”

“All were asking for is when particularly controversial subjects are being discussed in the classroom, that all sides of issues are expressed and that the professor is not trying to push their own narrative or beliefs on the students,” Cirino said, “and that all students are allowed to disagree with each other.”

The bill would require that students and administrators to evaluate professors on their compliance. If a student or administrator believes the professor has not been fair enough, they could lose their job. Cirino said there would be an adjudication process for teachers who are facing repercussions.

According to Cirino, this bill would protect particularly conservative voices, which he says have been silenced, “we are encouraging more speech and the current environment constrains speech of conservatives”.

Opponents of the bill believe that, if passed, it will actually do the opposite of the intended consequence, as professors would now be subject to student and administrator reviews that would determine if they have been following the law or not.

“None of my constituents have said hey can you make our universities less effective or make them lose credibility in any way, and that’s basically what Senate Bill 83 would do,” State Senator Kent Smith (D- District 21), an opponent of the bill, said, “‘it’s the worst assault on academic freedom that Ohio higher education has ever seen”.

Smith is joined by The Ohio State University opposing Senate Bill 83 with the school saying:

“We acknowledge the issues raised by this proposal but believe there are alternative solutions that will not undermine the shared governance model of universities, risk weakened academic rigor, or impose extensive and expensive new reporting mandates.

Kent State University also disagrees with the bill, believing that state lawmakers are making the wrong assumption about collegiate education:

“There is in Ohio, among some state elected officials, a growing ivory tower accusation being leveled against our state’s public universities and against, quite frankly, Kent State University,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said. “Our students graduating today are tough,” he said. “They do not live in an ivory tower. They are not pampered. They exhibited impressive grit as they persevered through the early semesters of COVID-19. They do not live in a secluded world marked by an aloof attitude.”

Smith believes that this bill is creating a problem that has not existed, eventually silencing many more voices out of fear of speaking their mind, particularly conservative ones.

“You’re actually setting up conservative voices to being victimized by this new process of student evaluation of professors or college administrator evaluation of professors.”

Smith also fears that the bill opens up a larger opportunity for professors to be swayed into giving unjust grades in order to protect their jobs.

“This could lead to grade inflation with professors worried more about student feedback than their primary job of educating their students,” Smith said.

Having passed the State Senate, the bill now heads to the Republican lead house, then potentially the Governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Southbound Interstate 75 was shut down for nearly six hours in Downtown Cincinnati early...
SB I-75 reopens in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian
The Cincinnati Fire Department says one driver has a "serious injury" following this crash on...
NB I-75 reopens after ‘severe’ crash involving semi
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
The newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County is reopening on May 18 with a deal on coneys...
Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County offers deal on coneys to celebrate reopening
Property owners in Butler and Clermont counties could see unprecedented property tax increases...
Local senator proposes changing how Ohio’s property values are reassessed ahead of drastic hike
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 shooting, police say
River Blank
Millions in medical debt preventing Tri-State boy from life-saving surgery, family says