Clermont County deputy to be awarded Medal of Valor at White House

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Clermont County deputy who rescued a woman from a car sinking into a lake despite not knowing how to swim will be honored Wednesday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valor, our nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer.

Deputy Bobby Hau Pham will receive the prestigious award for his clear thinking and composure during a 9:30 a.m. White House ceremony.

“We are very proud of Deputy Pham. He’s very deserving of this award,” Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy told FOX19 NOW early Wednesday.

“Not only is he an exceptional deputy sheriff, he’s also an exceptional person. This recognition highlights the good work that law enforcement does every day.”

Temperatures were in the 20s on Nov. 23, 2021, when a Batavia woman made suicidal statements to a mobile crisis hotline.

Her phone pinged in the area of East Fork Lake, Deputy Pham told FOX19 NOW in an interview at the time.

He got there quickly, but the woman was resistant to help.

“I turned my lights on. She didn’t stop. She traveled at a high rate of speed down the boat ramp,” he recalled in 2021.

The car became submerged in water, and the woman was trapped inside.

An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Matt Kruse, anchored Deputy Pham as he scrambled to save her life.

The rescue wasn’t easy, and the vehicle quickly sank once she was out.

“It was very dark,” Pham said. “The water was very cold and the only thing I had was my flashlight.”

