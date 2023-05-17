$20M cargo facility to jumpstart ‘catalytic’ development plan at CVG

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - CVG inked a deal this week for a new “flagship” cargo facility, part of a development plan that officials say will advance the vision of CVG as an epicenter for e-commerce and a catalyst for the region.

A subsidiary of Colorado-based Burrell Aviation signed a ground lease Tuesday for 4.5 acres near CVG’s cell phone lot, where it will build a $20 million, 80,000 sq.ft. freight cargo warehouse with runway access. Development of the facility is being expedited.

Burrell Aviation COO Roger Wilson says the firm already has a sub-tenant lined up that will immediately occupy 80 percent of the facility. That tenant will be announced “imminently,” per Wilson.

Talks between Burrell and CVG CEO Candace McGraw began at the end of last year and accelerated rapidly.

“It’s just been an absolute dream to work with Candace and her entire team at the airport,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the best run airports in the nation, and that was one of the fundamental attractions to us.”

CVG is seeking funding from a Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority program that supports industrial projects, according to airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner. The grant application is pending.

“We welcome this investment by Burrell Aviation at CVG to continue to grow cargo handling capacity and look forward to working with them to make this project a success,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear offered Tuesday.

RELATED | Skyline bringing new chili parlor to CVG airport | Direct flights to London coming in summer 2023

Ups and downs (and ups)

Burrell’s facility will increase the cargo capacity at CVG, which is already the seventh-largest cargo airport in North America and the 18th largest in the world. But the increase will be marginal, and its significance lies more in the type of cargo it will house—and for how long the facility will house it.

The airport differentiates between express cargo and freight cargo. Think of express as items shipped through CVG by Amazon, DHL or Fedex. They’re unloaded from one plane, sorted and reloaded onto another plane in a matter of hours; nothing stays at the airport for long.

Conversely, think of freight as whatever might sit around for a while because, for example, a package might have to go on a plane that only comes to CVG once a week.

CVG’s staggering growth in express cargo is largely to thank for its comeback following Delta’s decision in 2005 to drop the airport as a passenger hub. CVG shipped 790,000 tonnes of express cargo in 2015. Last year, it shipped 1.71 million tonnes. Passenger trips increased over the same span but not nearly at the same rate.

Freight cargo, which travels on chartered flights or in the belly of passenger planes, didn’t factor at CVG until the pandemic. From 2015-2019, freight cargo never accounted for more than 1.5 percent of CVG’s total cargo volume. But freight cargo jumped by 466 percent in 2020, and in 2021, it accounted for 13.3 percent of total cargo volume, which also grew significantly during the pandemic. McGraw herself said in 2021 that cargo was “literally helping us keep our lights on.”

Now things look to be returning to normal. CVG’s freight volume was back beneath one percent of total cargo volume in March, more closely resembling the pre-pandemic years. Growth of express cargo isn’t slowing down, and total cargo volume is up 11.5 percent year-to-date through April, when the airport set a new monthly cargo tonnage record. But CVG’s leaders, steeled by the lessons of the pandemic as well as Delta’s departure, are no longer content having 99 percent of the airport’s cargo business locked up in one service category.

That’s where Burrell Aviation—and Hangar Row—come into play. The Burrell facility will be dwarfed in size by the global air hubs that traffic CVG’s express cargo. But the facility’s focus on freight cargo means CVG can advance on its ambitious plans.

‘It all fits together’

CVG’s leaders entered the pandemic with diversification already front of mind. The airport’s five-year plan, published in January 2021, calls for CVG to become “more than just an airport” and to “strive to be a catalyst for our region.”

RELATED | Aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG | ‘A huge boost:’ Progress begins on state-of-the-art aircraft hangar

Among the next steps in that plan is Hangar Row, envisioned as flurry of aviation spaces west of Loomis Road near the Aeroterm/FedEx facility completed in 2021. The airport last year demolished several unused cargo facilities that dated from the 1950s to make room for the future buildings. The Burrell warehouse could be the first of many, according to Kershner.

“It’s prime real estate,” she said. “We have a full plan in that area.”

Other developers are taking notice, signaling demand for freight cargo storage that could in turn spark demand for sorting facilities as well as aircraft maintenance and repair centers so that planes don’t ever need to travel for service. CVG would become a one-stop shop.

“No carrier ever wants their planes to fly empty,” Kershner said. “You want them to start here, stay here and get maintenance here. [...]It all fits together.”

CVG’s five-year plan proposes to complete Hangar Row by 2026.

Development projects at CVG Airport from 2016-2022. (CVG Airport)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.