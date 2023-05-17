Contests
Fallen officers honored at Northern Kentucky Police Memorial Service

By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - Law enforcement, family members and community members came together Wednesday to honor fallen officers in Northern Kentucky.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story on the annual service part of National Police Week.

Law enforcement, family members and community members came together Wednesday to honor fallen officers in Northern Kentucky.

