Fatal crash closes SB I-75 for hours overnight

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is open again in Lockland after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.

All lanes were blocked at the Shepherd Lane exit from around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday until 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The driver of a semi-tractor-trailer called 911 and reported a sedan rear-ended him, dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

A woman in the sedan was killed at the scene, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Her name and age were not released. Coroner’s officials said they believed she was a passenger.

A second person was hurt and taken to a hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Further details on the person’s injuries were not released overnight.

State troopers and Lockland police are continuing to investigate, along with the coroner’s office.

