Father accused of leaving kids in car while he worked part of bigger issue, advocates say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Batavia man was arrested and charged with child endangerment after Hamilton County deputies say he left his children by themselves in the parking lot of his job Monday.

Jason Gomes, 27, was accused of leaving his five-year-old and three-year-old in a car in the parking lot of Autozone on Beechmont Avenue where he worked.

Several early childhood education leaders say they find the situation unsettling and a symptom of a larger issue.

“It made me really sad, on a multitude of levels,” said Renee Daniel, Vice President of Early Childhood Education at Community Action Agency Head Start.

“It’s traumatic. It’s one of those things that make me pause sometimes because we always say children are resilient, and they’re not. It does damage.”

According to the criminal complaint, Gomes told officials that his spouse dropped the kids off at his job because she had to work herself, and they didn’t have any support system for childcare.

The complaint also stated that a co-worker reported he was “going back and forth to check on his children while managing his work duties” on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, according to his criminal complaint.

“For those parents, we do vacancy checks to help them find care, the number of calls we’re making now versus pre-pandemic has more than doubled,” said 4C

Daniel says she fears that ordeals such as this one will happen more often.

“The cost of really good infant care is somewhere in the neighborhood of $28,000 to $30,000 a year,” she explains. “Even affluent families can’t afford that type of cost.”

This is why Daniel encourages families to put themselves on waiting lists for services and check in with the childcare providers often, as things may change.

“Do whatever you can,” Daniel says. “A squeaky wheel sometimes gets into the program.”

Gomes told police that the children were buckled in with the car windows down when they were left alone, according to the arrest and investigation report by the sheriff’s office.

The report also said the vehicle had car seats. Deputies believe Gomes left the children by themselves in the car for up to an hour.

Freytag says there are services for people who need financial assistance for childcare, and that it is never acceptable to leave your kids alone in a car.

“There’s something called publicly funded childcare, and it’s your copay - in essence, is based on your family’s ability to pay,” says Freytag. “We guide parents to where they can go and apply for that and see if they might qualify for it....there really are some good resources out there to help you.”

Records from the Hamilton County Clerk of Court show that Gomes was released from jail on his own recognizance.

