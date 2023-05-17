GO Pantry gets help from St. Elizabeth Healthcare to pack boxes for hungry kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - GO Pantry opened 10 years ago in Northern Kentucky to help just a few kids who were going hungry. It has grown to help kids in 80 schools across six counties. They got a big boost from their top sponsor today in packing their summer boxes.

Hundreds of GO Boxes are being packed up at GO Pantry in Northern Kentucky.

“We’re just so grateful for the community,” explains Executive Director Laura Dumancic, “We really are a voice for these kids and once we let you know that there is this problem out there, we know you want to help too.”

From feeding seven kids to now 1200 kids a week, the pantry has grown in both need and service.

Wednesday, St. Elizabeth Healthcare sent dozens of employees to help pack boxes of food for kids to have food over the summer break. St. Elizabeth donated enough food and money to pay for 4000 boxes which is enough food to feed kids for a week.

Volunteers from St. Elizabeth Healthcare help pack boxes to distribute to children. (WXIX)

Former Ryle High School Basketball player turned UK star Maddie Scherr lent a hand too.

“GO Pantry is amazing just helping all these kids who are hungry during the summer,” explains Scherr, “Where I grew up is a huge part of me, who I am and I want to be able to give back with my platform and just being a college athlete. Being close to home now that I’m at the University of Kentucky it’s a good opportunity to use NIL [name, image, likeness]to be able to serve and help those in my community.”

St. Elizabeth employee Ashley Bedford says it’s important to help those in need in our own community.

“We believe within our organization we walk the walk and talk the talk,” says Bedford, “So part of that is being in the community and what a better way to serve than to help one of our vulnerable populations which would be children.”

Even though these boxes are a huge help to feed kids this summer, there is still more help needed.

“You really can help,” explains Dumancic, “St. Elizabeth is 4000 boxes, we have a grant for 1500 boxes, that leaves 1500 boxes still left to be sponsored.”

Scherr says she would have hesitated to do something like this when she was in high school. But encourages people to step out of their comfort zone and help those in need.

“My advice would be get out there and do it,” says Scherr, “It really was a great experience.”

You can find out more on how you can donate to GO Pantry at this link.

