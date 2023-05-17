Here’s how you can get free pizza for a limited time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - National Pizza Party Day is coming up and a popular chain is celebrating with a delicious deal.

For a limited time starting on May 19, Pizza Hut is offering a free one-topping personal pan pizza with the purchase of any medium or large pizza.

The new offer is available at any participating Pizza Hut location nationwide, or you can order online and in the Pizza Hut app.

Download the Pizza Hut app through Google Play and App Store.

