Here’s how you can get free pizza for a limited time

National Pizza Party Day is May 19.
National Pizza Party Day is May 19.(Provided//Bailey Hays)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - National Pizza Party Day is coming up and a popular chain is celebrating with a delicious deal.

For a limited time starting on May 19, Pizza Hut is offering a free one-topping personal pan pizza with the purchase of any medium or large pizza.

The new offer is available at any participating Pizza Hut location nationwide, or you can order online and in the Pizza Hut app.

