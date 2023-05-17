Contests
I-75 South closed in Lockland due to crash involving semi

A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.
A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is closed in Lockland due to a crash.

A semi tractor trailer and a grey sedan collided, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at the Shepherd’s Lane exit near the nine mile marker.

EMS crews are at the scene. No word on injuries.

The Lockland Fire Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol are also at the scene.

We’re working to learn more.

Backup from a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.
Backup from a crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.

