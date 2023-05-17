Local senator proposes changing how Ohio’s property values are reassessed ahead of drastic hike

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Property owners in Butler and Clermont counties could see unprecedented property tax increases next year if The Ohio Department of Taxation gets its way.

Butler County’s will shoot up by a projected 42%. Landowners of property zoned agricultural were going to be his with a whopping 110% rise.

Property values will go a bit higher in Clermont County.

The higher 2024 tax bills will last for three years until another reappraisal.

“If you were not shocked, you aren’t paying taxes!” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Wednesday.

State Senator George Lang, R-West Chester Township, Gmoser and other state and local elected leaders say they are doing what they can to make it less painful for property owners.

On Wednesday, Lang introduced a proposed amendment to the state’s budget bill to restrict how the state’s tax commissioner calculates property taxes.

Lang and Butler County Commissioner Don Dixon were livid when they saw the proposed numbers.

Equally outraged, Gmoser helped word the proposed legislation.

“It appears there may be a solution to lower the 42 percent real estate tax increase proposed by the state,” Dixon said.

“Thanks to George Lang and our legislators there has been an amendment submitted to require the state tax commissioner to average three years of sales data instead of just using one year to determine our new rate.

“If this becomes effective our tax rate should be approximately 24 % instead of 42%…. this will make the tax bills less for next year. The commissioners are happy with this temporary fix and are working for a longer-term solution.”

“I will always put Butler County businesses and citizens ahead of the Department of Taxation,” Lang said.

The proposed amendment to the state’s budget bill will be reviewed in the Senate’s finance committee.

It will have a full Senate floor vote on June 15, according to Lang.

Former Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds was forced to step down late last year due to a felony public corruption-related conviction.

But he started sounding the alarm on how property taxes were being calculated a few years ago.

During the last state-mandated reappraisal, in 2020, all 165,000 Butler County parcels were reassessed and the state ordered an average 20% increase.

Reynolds called the process flawed and suggested the solution now being proposed.

He filed what turned out to be an ill-fated appeal over the 2020 property tax hikes for some communities in Butler County including West Chester and Fairfield Townships.

It resulted in not only higher taxes for residents but also left many paying back taxes - even if they did not own the home at the time.

“Reynolds saw it,” Gmoser acknowledged, “but because of the tax commissioner’s discretion, he could not win.”

Gary Gudmundson, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Taxation told FOX19 NOW on Wednesday: “We need to review this amendment before we can provide feedback to Sen. Lang.

“The Department stands ready to collaborate on any legislative proposal(s) that would direct the Tax Commissioner to deviate from the long-standing statutory methodology of valuing real property.”

