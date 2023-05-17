Man accused of setting father’s girlfriend on fire indicted on multiple charges

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser directly indicted a man accused of setting his father’s girlfriend on fire, leaving her with severe burns.

Robbi Davon Robinson is charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and two counts of felonious assault.

The incident happened last week at a home in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge.

Fairfield Township police say they discovered 50-year-old Brenda Scott lying in the backyard with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators say Scott was in the bedroom when her boyfriend’s son, 23-year-old Robinson, assaulted her and set her on fire, according to a news release from the Fairfield Township Police Department

The release says Scott got out of the house through a second-story window and a neighbor found her in the backyard and called for help, police said.

Police say they arrested Robinson at the scene on two of the indicted charges.

Scott was taken by helicopter to UC Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition at last check.

Robinson will be arraigned Friday at 10 a.m.

