Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man accused of setting father’s girlfriend on fire indicted on multiple charges

Robbi Robinson, Jr., is accused of hitting his father's girlfriend in the face and then setting...
Robbi Robinson, Jr., is accused of hitting his father's girlfriend in the face and then setting her on fire, court documents say.(Butler County Jail)
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser directly indicted a man accused of setting his father’s girlfriend on fire, leaving her with severe burns.

Robbi Davon Robinson is charged with one count of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated arson, and two counts of felonious assault.

The incident happened last week at a home in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge.

Fairfield Township police say they discovered 50-year-old Brenda Scott lying in the backyard with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators say Scott was in the bedroom when her boyfriend’s son, 23-year-old Robinson, assaulted her and set her on fire, according to a news release from the Fairfield Township Police Department

The release says Scott got out of the house through a second-story window and a neighbor found her in the backyard and called for help, police said.

Police say they arrested Robinson at the scene on two of the indicted charges.

Scott was taken by helicopter to UC Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition at last check.

Robinson will be arraigned Friday at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County

Latest News

National Pizza Party Day is May 19.
Here’s how you can get free pizza for a limited time
The Cincinnati Fire Department says one driver has a "serious injury" following this crash on...
‘Severe’ crash on NB I-75 section to impact travel for several hours
Escaped longhorn lassoed in cul-de-sac
Escaped longhorn lassoed in cul-de-sac
‘Severe’ crash on NB I-75 section to impact travel for several hours
‘Severe’ crash on NB I-75 section to impact travel for several hours