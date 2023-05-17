Contests
Man sentenced to 7 years for deadly NKY crash

Michael Mead, 29, of Independence, was sentenced on charges of manslaughter, assault, criminal...
Michael Mead, 29, of Independence, was sentenced on charges of manslaughter, assault, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man will spend seven years in prison for a deadly 2022 crash in Northern Kentucky.

Michael Mead, of Independence, was sentenced Wednesday to charges he pleaded guilty to in April: manslaughter, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, according to Louis Kelly with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.

The deadly crash happened around 7:30 p.m. back on March 20 in Union, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

After passing the U.S. 42 and Ransom Drive intersection, Mead drove his 2006 Dodge Durango around the curve when the vehicle went off the road, the sheriff’s office said in March 2022.

The then 29-year-old tried to steer the SUV back onto the road but overcorrected, causing it to cross into oncoming traffic, per the sheriff’s office.

Mead’s vehicle hit a 2011 Kia Forte, which was being driven by Charles Smith, of Union, the sheriff’s office said.

Smith died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A juvenile passenger in the Forte with Smith was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said at the time the juvenile was expected to be ok.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the deadly crash.

