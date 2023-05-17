Contests
Man sentenced for a federal drug crime, violating supervised release, court says

Michael Anderson faces 13 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County man was sentenced in U.S. District Court for a fentanyl crime and for violating his supervised release on another federal case, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Michael Anderson, 48, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Court documents said that on Nov. 1, 2021, Anderson possessed 40 grams or more of fentanyl and used his apartment to manufacture, store and distribute drugs.

When Hamilton County Heroin Task Force officers were investigating the overdose deaths of Anderson’s significant other and the child she was carrying, they found Anderson’s DNA on packages that contained heroin, fentanyl and xylazine, the release said.

Officers also found a kitchen blender, hand press, and a scale in his apartment, court documents show.

In July 2017, Anderson had been sentenced to five years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute 500 or more grams of cocaine.

His latest offense violated his supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

