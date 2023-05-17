Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Prince Harry, Meghan say they were involved in car chase by ‘aggressive’ paparazzi

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers following a charity event in New York, the couple’s office said Wednesday.

The pair, together with Meghan’s mother, were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles with blacked-out windows after leaving the event.

Their office said in a statement that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis throws a marker into the audience after signing various bills during...
PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
Fans can watch all three games on the Bengals Preseason TV Network.
Bengals preseason begins at home vs Packers
‘True heroism:’ Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor including 2 NYPD cops killed during 911 call