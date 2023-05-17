Contests
Rockin’ the Roebling concert series returns to The Banks

Rockin’ the Roebling concert series are back this summer with an all new lineup of local talent starting Thursday.(Rockin' the Roebling Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gold Star Chili’s free summer concert series is returning with a full lineup of local performers.

The Rockin’ the Roebling Summer Concert Series at the Moerlein Lager House kicks off Thursday, May 18 with a performance by Floyd and the Walkmen.

The free series takes place each Thursday evening from 6 p.m. -10 p.m. on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn and stage next to the Moerlein Lager House in Smale Riverfront Park on the riverfront in downtown Cincinnati.

New food and beverage attractions this year include Gold Star Chili Cheese Coneys, and Casa De Borracho’s Taco Hut, which will sell margaritas and tacos.

This year’s full lineup:

May 25 – Natural Progression

June 1 – Marsha Brady

June 8 –The Electric Indigo and Sylmar

June 15 –Brother Smith

June 22 –The Menus

June 29 – DV8

July 6 – Noah Wotherspoon

July 13 – Season Ten and Antematter

July 20 – JukeBox Heroes presented by Trauma Illinois

July 27 – 500 Miles To Memphis

Aug. 3 – The Foles and Steve Covington and the Humble Strays

Aug. 10 – Erin Coburn

Aug. 17 – Crown Watts

Aug. 24 – Positive Vibe Band

Aug. 31 – Naked Karate Girls

Parking options include the Central Riverfront Garage directly below the Moerlein Lager House, and the Public Landing on Mehring Way across from the Heritage Bank Arena.

For more information, visit the Gold Star Rockin’ the Roebling Facebook page, or www.moerlienlagerhouse.com.

