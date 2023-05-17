SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati until further notice after a pedestrian was fatally struck on the highway early Wednesday, according to a police spokesman.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at Seventh Street around 5:40 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirms.

The highway should reopen by noon, he added.

Until then, all traffic will continue to be diverted off the highway onto Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End.

Other detours: Take southbound I-71, I-275 and/or I-74.

Update! All traffic Southbound 75 will be detoured off of Ezzard Charles exit 1G until further notice due to a traffic accident. Please find an alternate route at this time. pic.twitter.com/fZqENuOTm9 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 17, 2023

The single-vehicle crash was reported just as the morning rush began.

A pedestrian was hit and then trapped under the semi, police confirmed earlier Wednesday.

Lt. Cunningham confirmed just before 10 a.m. this is a fatal accident.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit remains on the scene investigating.

No updates on the pedestrian’s condition have been provided.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

BIG delays SB I-75 btwn I-74 and Ezzard Charles Drive

CPD spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham tells us this pedestrian was struck on the highway

CPD Traffic Unit is on scene investigating right now

Still no word on pedestrian's conditionhttps://t.co/XMEziqtnvD pic.twitter.com/0YTU29pJB1 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.