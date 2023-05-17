Contests
SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati until further notice after a pedestrian was fatally struck on the highway early Wednesday, according to a police spokesman.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was reported at Seventh Street around 5:40 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirms.

The highway should reopen by noon, he added.

Until then, all traffic will continue to be diverted off the highway onto Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End.

Other detours: Take southbound I-71, I-275 and/or I-74.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just as the morning rush began.

A pedestrian was hit and then trapped under the semi, police confirmed earlier Wednesday.

Lt. Cunningham confirmed just before 10 a.m. this is a fatal accident.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit remains on the scene investigating.

No updates on the pedestrian's condition have been provided.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

