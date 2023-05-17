SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi-tractor trailer, according to Cincinnati police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported near Seventh Street at about 5:40 a.m., just as the morning rush hour began.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway at Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End.

Expect lengthy delays or avoid the area by taking eastbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-71.

It is taking about 30 minutes now to travel on SB I-75 from I-74 to Ezzard Charles.

#BREAKING: SB I-75 is shut down at Freeman Avenue due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi, Cincinnati police say. Expect lengthy delays. Backup is now past Harrison Avenuehttps://t.co/k5XVJrJTz3 pic.twitter.com/7qbXxm8P0S — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 17, 2023

