SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian, police say

Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down Ezzard Charles Drive due to a pedestrian struck by and...
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down Ezzard Charles Drive due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi-tractor trailer, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi-tractor trailer, according to Cincinnati police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported near Seventh Street at about 5:40 a.m., just as the morning rush hour began.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway at Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End.

Expect lengthy delays or avoid the area by taking eastbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-71.

It is taking about 30 minutes now to travel on SB I-75 from I-74 to Ezzard Charles.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

