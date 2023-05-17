SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati until further notice due to a pedestrian struck on the highway, according to Cincinnati police.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen. It shut down at Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Avoid lengthy delays past I-74 by detouring onto the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral or I-275 to southbound I-71 to reach Downtown.
The single-vehicle crash was reported just as the morning rush began, at 5:40 a.m. near Seventh Street.
A pedestrian was hit and then trapped under the semi, police confirmed.
The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating.
No updates on the pedestrian’s condition have been provided.
