SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati until further notice due to a pedestrian struck on the highway, according to Cincinnati police.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen. It shut down at Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Update! All traffic Southbound 75 will be detoured off of Ezzard Charles exit 1G until further notice due to a traffic accident. Please find an alternate route at this time. pic.twitter.com/fZqENuOTm9 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 17, 2023

Avoid lengthy delays past I-74 by detouring onto the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral or I-275 to southbound I-71 to reach Downtown.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just as the morning rush began, at 5:40 a.m. near Seventh Street.

A pedestrian was hit and then trapped under the semi, police confirmed.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating.

No updates on the pedestrian’s condition have been provided.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

BIG delays SB I-75 btwn I-74 and Ezzard Charles Drive

CPD spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham tells us this pedestrian was struck on the highway

CPD Traffic Unit is on scene investigating right now

Still no word on pedestrian's conditionhttps://t.co/XMEziqtnvD pic.twitter.com/0YTU29pJB1 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.