SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi-tractor trailer, according to Cincinnati police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported near Seventh Street at about 5:40 a.m., just as the morning rush hour began.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway onto the exit for Freeman Avenue/U.S. 50 in Queensgate, just west of Downtown, until further notice, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Expect lengthy delays. Traffic is backed past Harrison Avenue.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

#BREAKING: SB I-75 is shut down at Freeman Avenue due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi, Cincinnati police say. Expect lengthy delays. Backup is now past Harrison Avenuehttps://t.co/k5XVJrJTz3 pic.twitter.com/7qbXxm8P0S — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) May 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.