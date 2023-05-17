SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi hits pedestrian, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a pedestrian struck by and trapped under a semi-tractor trailer, according to Cincinnati police.
The single-vehicle crash was reported near Seventh Street at about 5:40 a.m., just as the morning rush hour began.
All traffic is being diverted off the highway onto the exit for Freeman Avenue/U.S. 50 in Queensgate, just west of Downtown, until further notice, police tell FOX19 NOW.
Expect lengthy delays. Traffic is backed past Harrison Avenue.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.
