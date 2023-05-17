SB I-75 closed in Lockland due to fatal crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is closed in Lockland due to a fatal crash.

A semi-tractor trailer and a grey sedan collided around 9:15 p.m. at the Shepherd’s Lane exit, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle she was riding in rear-ended the semi, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

A coroner’s investigator responded and remains there with Lockland police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen because no vehicles have been towed from the scene yet, according to OSP’s Lebanon post.

Drivers are encouraged to detour onto southbound I-71.

BREAKING: i75 southbound SHUTDOWN at Shepherd Ln. because of a serious accident between a semi-truck and a smaller sedan @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Z3qX5NxrTC — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) May 17, 2023

A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night. (OHGO)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.