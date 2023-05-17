Contests
SB I-75 closed in Lockland due to fatal crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Chancelor Winn and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is closed in Lockland due to a fatal crash.

A semi-tractor trailer and a grey sedan collided around 9:15 p.m. at the Shepherd’s Lane exit, Hamilton County dispatchers say.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle she was riding in rear-ended the semi, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

A coroner’s investigator responded and remains there with Lockland police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen because no vehicles have been towed from the scene yet, according to OSP’s Lebanon post.

Drivers are encouraged to detour onto southbound I-71.

A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.
A crash on southbound Interstate 75 in Lockland Tuesday night.(OHGO)

