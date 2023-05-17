Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

SB I-75 reopens in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian

The crashes shut down traffic for hours.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is back open in Downtown Cincinnati after a pedestrian was fatally hit on the highway at Seventh Street early Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was trapped under the semi and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 5:45 a.m., according to a Cincinnati police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

All southbound lanes were shut down during the morning rush, creating lengthy traffic delays from I-74 to Ezzard Charles Drive, where police detoured vehicles off the highway.

The pedestrian’s name and age were not released Wednesday while the police department’s Traffic Unit investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
The Cincinnati Fire Department says one driver has a "serious injury" following this crash on...
NB I-75 reopens after ‘severe’ crash involving semi
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say

Latest News

We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on southbound Interstate 75...
Coroner ID’s pedestrian fatally hit by semi on I-75 Downtown
The newly remodeled Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County is reopening on May 18 with a deal on coneys...
Blue Ash Chili in Tri-County offers deal on coneys to celebrate reopening
Property owners in Butler and Clermont counties could see unprecedented property tax increases...
Local senator proposes changing how Ohio’s property values are reassessed ahead of drastic hike
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Prominent Greater Cincinnati businessman dead in I-75 shooting, police say
River Blank
Millions in medical debt preventing Tri-State boy from life-saving surgery, family says