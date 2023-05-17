SB I-75 reopens in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 75 is back open in Downtown Cincinnati after a pedestrian was fatally hit on the highway at Seventh Street early Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was trapped under the semi and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 5:45 a.m., according to a Cincinnati police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

All southbound lanes were shut down during the morning rush, creating lengthy traffic delays from I-74 to Ezzard Charles Drive, where police detoured vehicles off the highway.

The pedestrian’s name and age were not released Wednesday while the police department’s Traffic Unit investigated.

