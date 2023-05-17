Contests
School bus driver fired after inappropriate communication investigation in Middletown

The school bus driver was terminated following an investigation, Middletown City School District said in the statement.(MGN image)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A school bus driver has been fired following an investigation into inappropriate communications, according to Middletown City School District.

The district sent a statement to FOX19 NOW Wednesday saying the unnamed bus driver works for Petermann, who has a contract with the Middletown City School District.

“An incident involving a Petermann bus driver and inappropriate communication was reported and was investigated by Petermann,” the school district said in the statement.

The bus driver was suspended initially, according to the district.

Following the investigation, the school bus driver was terminated, Middletown City School District said in the statement.

The school district did not release any further details.

