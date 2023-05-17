Contests
‘Severe’ crash on NB I-75 section to impact travel for several hours

Cincinnati police said around 11:45 a.m. traffic will be impacted for several hours.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of yet another crash Wednesday.

A few minutes before 11:45 a.m., a “severe” crash involving a semi happened on northbound Interstate 75 at the Western Hills viaduct overpass exit, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Adam Hennie.

Traffic will be down to just the right lane, he explained.

The crash will impact northbound drivers for several hours, Cpt. Hennie added.

Southbound I-75 remains shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier Wednesday.

