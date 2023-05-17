‘Severe’ crash on NB I-75 section to impact travel for several hours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene of yet another crash Wednesday.

A few minutes before 11:45 a.m., a “severe” crash involving a semi happened on northbound Interstate 75 at the Western Hills viaduct overpass exit, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Adam Hennie.

Traffic will be down to just the right lane, he explained.

The crash will impact northbound drivers for several hours, Cpt. Hennie added.

UPDATE: The I-75 North ramp to Western Hills is closed and the left two lane of I-75 North are closed due to a crash. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) May 17, 2023

Southbound I-75 remains shut down in Downtown Cincinnati due to a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.