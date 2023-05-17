Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Sunny and mild Wednesday afternoon

Tracking quiet weather for the middle of the work week
Wednesday and Thursday are dry with abundant sunshine, but rain moves in on Friday and lingers into the start of the weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Abundant sunshine is expected Wednesday afternoon with afternoon highs in the low 70s and northeast winds keeping humidity low.

You may notice a milky haze in the sky along with the sun having an orange or red hue - that’s due to wildfires in Alberta, Canada. It isn’t affecting air quality, but it will mean skies won’t be as blue as usual.

Thursday starts off chilly with morning lows in the low 40s but will be another pleasant day with highs in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances will return Friday with a few showers and storms possible in the evening lasting through Saturday morning. Most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 70s. It will be warm Monday with highs near 80. Tuesday will be nearly identical with a few more clouds. Overall the weather ahead is quite nice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County

Latest News

Looking at pleasant conditions Wednesday evening for FC Cincinnati.
Mild Wednesday ahead of late week rain chances
Frank Marzullo
Sunshine Wednesday Afternoon
Wednesday Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Rain is ending, dry weather returns