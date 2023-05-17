Sunny and mild Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Abundant sunshine is expected Wednesday afternoon with afternoon highs in the low 70s and northeast winds keeping humidity low.

You may notice a milky haze in the sky along with the sun having an orange or red hue - that’s due to wildfires in Alberta, Canada. It isn’t affecting air quality, but it will mean skies won’t be as blue as usual.

Thursday starts off chilly with morning lows in the low 40s but will be another pleasant day with highs in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances will return Friday with a few showers and storms possible in the evening lasting through Saturday morning. Most of the weekend will be dry with highs in the 70s. It will be warm Monday with highs near 80. Tuesday will be nearly identical with a few more clouds. Overall the weather ahead is quite nice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.