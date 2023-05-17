Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

‘Suspicious’ man in Maine middle school offers needles to student in girls’ restroom, police say

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the...
Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.(OKRAD/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A suspicious man entered a Maine middle school building and offered needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom, police said.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers were dispatched to King Middle School on Monday morning for a report of a suspicious man in the building.

Officers approached the man and found he had offered hypodermic needles to a student inside the girls’ restroom.

Police said the man, identified as 43-year-old Jacob Horwitch, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, violation of privacy, and refusing to submit to arrest using physical force.

Records show he is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

According to WMTW, school officials said at a board meeting Tuesday night that Horwitch entered the school through a side door that a teacher had left propped open while students had class outside.

Co-superintendent Aaron Townsend said the teacher did not follow protocols by leaving the door open, allowing access to the building.

“We are following up with this individual in terms of appropriate accountability,” Townsend said at the meeting, WMTW reports.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Laura Miniard, of Loveland, went into the chapel at Good Samaritan Hospital and defecated on...
Woman defecates, smears feces inside Tri-State hospital chapel: court docs
Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after a fatal crash closed it for several hours overnight.
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County

Latest News

Ameen Hurst, who escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday, is still at large.
Authorities capture second inmate who escaped from Philadelphia prison
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Key Trump attorney departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
The officer was in a marked cruiser when the suspect, on foot, abruptly entered the roadway and...
Chief: Man shot by police ran at ‘full sprint’ toward officer while holding sword over head
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in Downtown Cincinnati until further notice after a...
SB I-75 closed in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian