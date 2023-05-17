Turpin High School employee submits resignation after ‘unacceptable’ behavior

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A now-former Turpin High School employee has submitted their resignation following “unacceptable” behavior, Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook announced Wednesday.

On April 18, Hook says the employee in question was accused of having inappropriate communication involving a former student.

The unnamed Turprin High School staff member was placed on administrative leave as the district investigated, Hook explained.

The investigation confirmed the employee did have communication with a former student, which the district reported to law enforcement, according to Hook.

Superintendent Hook called the employee’s behavior “unacceptable” and will not be “tolerated” by the district.

The staffer has not reported to work since being put on leave, the superintendent said.

The employee has since submitted their resignation, and it will be submitted for approval at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, Hook said.

