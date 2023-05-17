Contests
Why sexual assault victims must wait so long for forensic kits to be processed

By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ohio (WXIX) – A single sexual assault kit can take roughly 20 hours to process, according to Kristen Slaper, DNA lab manager for Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Slaper says the London, Ohio lab processes a kit in roughly 30 days but adds many other labs in other parts of the country can take up to months and sometimes years to process.

“There’s only you know so many people that can do this work in a timely manner,” Slaper said.

When a sexual assault kit comes to the lab, she says forensic scientists first read the narrative of the assault and proceed to lay out each sample from inside the kit.

“Vaginal samples, anal samples, oral samples from the patient. There’s envelopes and swabs to collect any skin stain swabs or any areas where a patient may have been licked, kissed or bitten,” said Slaper. “There’s also a comb, to comb the pubic hair of the area to collect maybe possibly any stray hairs.”

Scientists make sure to catalogue all the items inside the kit before they begin the body fluid testing and extraction process.

“They have chemicals they apply to the samples to determine if there’s a potential body fluid most prevalent is they’re going to try to determine if there’s semen or maybe saliva or maybe blood depending on the situation,” said Slayer.

The DNA workflow process for a sexual assault kit undergoes several steps:

  1. Evidence examination;
  2. Extraction;
  3. Robot;
  4. Quantification;
  5. Amplification;
  6. Thermal cycle;
  7. Capillary Electrophoresis; and
  8. DNA Profiling.

The amount of DNA available decides whether scientists can get a DNA profile.

“How often are you in a position where there’s just not enough DNA to where you can drawl a conclusion?” asked WXIX reporter, Payton Marshall.

“There is not always enough DNA, unfortunately you do run into that situation,” answered Hallie Dreyer, laboratory supervisor for Ohio BCI.

“BCI’s CODIS Unit serves as the state repository for DNA samples lawfully collected from crime scenes and felony offenders. The unit develops DNA profiles from samples submitted by law enforcement agencies and uploads the results to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). "

Although sexual assault kits undergo a detailed process in the lab, there’s a lot of questions from the public surrounding the time of completion.

“It’s a quality assurance issue. It’s an issue of having enough staffing. It’s an issue of the number of cases that are coming in the door,” said Slaper.

To learn more on the BCI’s Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System, click here.

