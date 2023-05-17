Young activist walking Ohio to raise mental health awareness
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio-native and young activist is walking across Ohio all in an effort to promote mental health awareness.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell caught up with Ethan Harrer to talk about his journey.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.