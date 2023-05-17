Young activist walking Ohio to raise mental health awareness

Contests
By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio-native and young activist is walking across Ohio all in an effort to promote mental health awareness.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell caught up with Ethan Harrer to talk about his journey.

An Ohio-native and young activist is walking across Ohio all in an effort to promote mental health awareness.

