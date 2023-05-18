1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a crash in Williamstown, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones.

It happened Wednesday just before 8 p.m. in the 740 block of South Main Street.

Two cars were involved. They collided head-on, Jones says.

The condition of the two hospitalized victims is unknown.

KSP is at the scene with an accident reconstruction team.

