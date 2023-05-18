18-year-old girl cheered leaving UC after battle back from cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-school senior was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Wednesday 10 weeks after she suffered a cardiac arrest at track practice.

Ebonie Sherwood is a student at Stebbins High School in Montgomery County. She collapsed into the arms of her trainers in early March.

The trainers quickly jumped into action, starting CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator to save Sherwood’s life.

An AED was used more than five times to restart Ebonie’s heart before she was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital. She was then moved to UC Medical Center, where she remained critical condition.

On March 20, Sherwood received a heart transplant at UC Health, which a hospital spokesperson says is ranked among the top 10 percent of heart transplant programs in the nation for patient outcomes.

She endured weeks in the cardiovascular ICU and physical therapy. Her care team held a prom celebration for her at the hospital on May 2.

On Wednesday, she returned home to her family.

