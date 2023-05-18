Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

18-year-old girl cheered leaving UC after battle back from cardiac arrest

Ebonie Sherwood collapsed during track practice in early March. Ten weeks and one heart transplant later, she’s finally back home.
High school athlete released from hospital after cardiac event
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A high-school senior was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Wednesday 10 weeks after she suffered a cardiac arrest at track practice.

Ebonie Sherwood is a student at Stebbins High School in Montgomery County. She collapsed into the arms of her trainers in early March.

The trainers quickly jumped into action, starting CPR and using an automatic external defibrillator to save Sherwood’s life.

An AED was used more than five times to restart Ebonie’s heart before she was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital. She was then moved to UC Medical Center, where she remained critical condition.

On March 20, Sherwood received a heart transplant at UC Health, which a hospital spokesperson says is ranked among the top 10 percent of heart transplant programs in the nation for patient outcomes.

She endured weeks in the cardiovascular ICU and physical therapy. Her care team held a prom celebration for her at the hospital on May 2.

On Wednesday, she returned home to her family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juelle Walker, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash past the Shepherd...
21-year-old woman killed in crash that closed SB I-75 for hours in Lockland
The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
Southbound Interstate 75 was shut down for nearly six hours in Downtown Cincinnati early...
SB I-75 reopens in Downtown Cincinnati after semi fatally hits pedestrian
Watch: Car goes airborne during police chase in Warren County
Watch: Car goes airborne during high-speed chase in Warren County
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Police lights generic
1 dead after head-on crash in Williamstown, police say
18-year-old girl cheered leaving UC after battling back from cardiac arrest
18-year-old girl cheered leaving UC after battling back from cardiac arrest
A new roadway opened at CVG Airport in 2021 for people using Terminal Road for departures,...
$20M cargo facility to jumpstart ‘catalytic’ development plan at CVG
Fallen officers honored at Northern Kentucky Police Memorial Service
Fallen officers honored at Northern Kentucky Police Memorial Service