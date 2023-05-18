Abundant sunshine Thursday, scattered showers Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday starts off chilly with morning low into the low 40s. A few rural valleys will dip briefly into the upper 30s. Patchy fog is possible towards Lunken Airport, but most areas - including valleys - will have no issues with visibility.

You may notice a milky haze in the sky along with the sun having an orange or red hue - that’s due to wildfires in Alberta, Canada. It isn’t affecting air quality because the smoke is high above the ground, but it will mean skies won’t be as blue as usual on both Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will be another pleasant day with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase Thursday night with isolated showers developing after 4 a.m. and continuing into Friday morning before 10 a.m. This will be light activity and be mainly east of I-71 to start Friday.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s. The late morning and early afternoon will be mainly dry, but widely scattered showers begin to develop after 6 p.m. There is a risk for downpours in the evening showers and even a rumble of thunder, but this will not be a widespread disruption.

The Cincinnati Reds are back in town as they face off against the New York Yankees at 6:40 at Great American Ballpark. The game will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but there will be chances for showers during the game especially towards the end of the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the first pitch.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will be widespread overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, which will be good for the gardens and crops in the tri-state. Showers linger into Saturday morning, though will be out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area by the lunch hour.

Skies will clear out Saturday afternoon with sunshine in the evening - great conditions are expected for FC Cincinnati as they face off against Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium. Temperatures at kick off will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant with low humidity and abundant sunshine with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be in a warming trend next week with quiet conditions! Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all have morning lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under sunny skies!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.